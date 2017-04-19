THURSDAY, APRIL 27

DISCUSSION

“Now Is Our Time,” a CSCRE Discussion Series presentation by the college’s Martin Luther King Scholars critiquing how westernized millennials engage in social activism; noon, Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble, with guest vibraphonist Lolly Allen; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

“Muthaland,” an original one-woman show by Minita Gandhi telling the story of a young woman whose life is forever changed on a trip to India, where she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet and ultimately discovers her voice within a culture of silence, with a discussion to follow; 5 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

MONDAY, MAY 1

MUSIC

Concert by the Concert Band; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

MUSIC

Concert by the Piano Ensemble; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Wind Ensemble, performing works by Copland, Reed and Wagner; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.