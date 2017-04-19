Ithaca College Calendar of Events April 27May 3
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
DISCUSSION
“Now Is Our Time,” a CSCRE Discussion Series presentation by the college’s Martin Luther King Scholars critiquing how westernized millennials engage in social activism; noon, Clark Lounge, Campus Center.
MUSIC
Concert by the Percussion Ensemble, with guest vibraphonist Lolly Allen; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
“Muthaland,” an original one-woman show by Minita Gandhi telling the story of a young woman whose life is forever changed on a trip to India, where she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet and ultimately discovers her voice within a culture of silence, with a discussion to follow; 5 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
MUSIC
Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre adaptation of Aphra Behn’s “The Rover,” in which masquerades, mishaps and love triangles abound when lustful men woo cunning women during Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
MONDAY, MAY 1
MUSIC
Concert by the Concert Band; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
MUSIC
Concert by the Piano Ensemble; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Wind Ensemble, performing works by Copland, Reed and Wagner; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.