THURSDAY, APRIL 6

MUSIC

Faculty piano recital by Vadim Serebryany, performing works by Bartok, Beethoven and Carter; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

PANELS

“Writing in the Age of Trump,” a panel discussion with the eight authors participating in the New Voices Festival; noon; room 301, Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise.

“Writing in and of the South,” a panel discussion with New Voices Festival authors Lauren Slaughter, Chanelle Benz, Allen Gee and Chaitali Sen; 2:30 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

PERFORMANCE

Original music compositions by Ithaca College students Jason Eldridge and Parker Callister based on the work of New Voices Festival authors Lauren Slaughter and Debora Kuan; 4:30 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

READINGS

Readings from their works by New Voices Festival authors Debora Kuan, Chanelle Benz, Yewande Omotoso and Bob Proehl; 5 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical commentary on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

PANELS

“Intersextion: At the Crossroads of Gender and Sexuality,” a panel discussion with New Voices Festival authors Yewande Omotoso, Debora Kuan, Bob Proehl and Chaitali Sen; 11 a.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.​

“Anxiety and Exhilaration: My First Time,” a panel discussion with New Voices Festival authors Allen Gee, Chanelle Benz, Nick Gandiello, Lauren Slaughter, Bob Proehl and Yewande Omotoso; 2 p.m., room 301, Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise.

READINGS

Readings from their works by New Voices Festival authors Lauren Slaughter, Chaitali Sen and Allen Gee; 5 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

Staged reading of “The Blameless,” a play by New Voices Festival author Nick Gandiello; 6:30 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical commentary on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical commentary on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression; 2 and 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

WORKSHOP

“The Nurse’s Perspective,” an Ithaca College Gerontology Institute workshop featuring a panel of local nurses who will offer their perspectives and practical lessons on caring and advocating for the elder population; 2–4:30 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 1100 Danby Road, Ithaca. Preregistration is required and there is a fee; visit www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

AWARD CEREMONY

Presentation of ninth annual Izzy Award for outstanding achievement in independent media, featuring talks by Shane Bauer of Mother Jones, Ari Berman of The Nation, Seth Freed Wessler of The Nation Institute’s Investigative Fund and the creators of the docu-series “America Divided”; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.