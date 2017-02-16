THURSDAY, FEB. 23

LECTURE

Black History Month presentation by Jewel Cadet, a survivor of same-sex intimate partner violence who serves as the Program Manager for Youth and Community Empowerment at the Center for Anti-Violence Education in Brooklyn; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

MUSIC

Annual Black History Month Concert, featuring Ghanaian drummer Alhassan Iddrisu, student performers from the Worlds of Music class, the African Drumming and Dance Ensemble and the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Showing of the National Geographic documentary “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric,” in which the veteran journalist crisscrosses the nation to talk with scientists, psychologists, activists, authors and families to better understand the complexities of gender; 1 p.m., Textor 101.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

MUSIC

Guest clarinet recital by Dan Gilbert, formerly with the Cleveland Orchestra; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writers Series reading by fiction writer and memoirist Yiyun Li, a winner of the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award; 7:30 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensembles; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.