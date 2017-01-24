THURSDAY, FEB. 2

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writers series reading by poet Bruce Smith, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist for “The Other Lover”; 7:30 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

SCREENING

Black History Month showing of the Netflix original documentary “13th,” in which scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom, followed by a dialogue led by student leaders; 7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

MUSIC

Symphony Orchestra performance of the first movement of Grieg’s piano concerto and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, with soloist Raymond Feng, winner of the 37th High School Piano Competition; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

MUSIC

Performance of Bartok’s violin duos by faculty members Susan Waterbury and Kirsten Marshall, and students in Waterbury’s violin studio; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Black History Month showing “Major!” a documentary exploring the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

WORKSHOP

“The BREATH Pathway: Mindfulness Practices for Veterans,” a Gerontology Institute Workshop designed to aid in the recognition and elimination of stressors and the development of coping strategies, presented by Janice Elich Monroe, associate professor of recreation and leisure studies; 2–4:30 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 1100 Danby Rd. Preregistration is required and there is a fee; visit www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops.

