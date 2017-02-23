Ithaca College Calendar of Events March 2-8
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
DISCUSSION
“Acting Locally: Organizing from the Perspective of Generation Z,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity Discussion Series panel of local youth activists/organizers discussing their social justice work on a variety of issues; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.
MUSIC
Concert by the Brass Choir and Trombone Troupe; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
MUSIC
Mary Hayes North Recital Competition for senior piano majors; 2 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Bureau of Concerts performance by the Grammy-nominated rap artist D.R.A.M.; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center (admission charged; tickets at iceventstickets.universitytickets.com).
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
MUSIC
Ithaca Community Collaborative Jazz Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, with guests the Cornell University Jazz Band and Ithaca High School Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
MUSIC
Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring winners of the Concerto Competition performing Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and Rachmaninoff’s “Isle of the Dead”; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
MUSIC
Concert by the Chorus and Madrigal Singers; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
MUSIC
Bass clarinet guest recital by Lori Freedman; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
“This Beautiful Day,” a concert by the Women’s Chorale with music by Schubert, Debussy, Stravinsky and Ithaca’s Sally Lamb McCune; and “Expressions of Love, Sacrifice and Celebration,” a concert by the Choir featuring music by Berlioz, Lotti and Stroope; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
SCREENING
Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen showing of “The Year We Thought About Love,” a documentary that goes behind the scenes to reveal the stories of the artists and activists who make up the oldest queer youth theater in America; 7 p.m., Textor 101.
ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.