Ithaca College Calendar of Events March 2-8

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

DISCUSSION

“Acting Locally: Organizing from the Perspective of Generation Z,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity Discussion Series panel of local youth activists/organizers discussing their social justice work on a variety of issues; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Brass Choir and Trombone Troupe; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

MUSIC

Mary Hayes North Recital Competition for senior piano majors; 2 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Bureau of Concerts performance by the Grammy-nominated rap artist D.R.A.M.; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center (admission charged; tickets at iceventstickets.universitytickets.com).

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

MUSIC

Ithaca Community Collaborative Jazz Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, with guests the Cornell University Jazz Band and Ithaca High School Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre modern staging of “La Clemenza di Tito,” Mozart’s opera portraying a generous ruler caught in a web of jealousy and revenge; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

MUSIC

Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring winners of the Concerto Competition performing Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and Rachmaninoff’s “Isle of the Dead”; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

MUSIC

Concert by the Chorus and Madrigal Singers; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

MUSIC

Bass clarinet guest recital by Lori Freedman; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

“This Beautiful Day,” a concert by the Women’s Chorale with music by Schubert, Debussy, Stravinsky and Ithaca’s Sally Lamb McCune; and “Expressions of Love, Sacrifice and Celebration,” a concert by the Choir featuring music by Berlioz, Lotti and Stroope; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen showing of “The Year We Thought About Love,” a documentary that goes behind the scenes to reveal the stories of the artists and activists who make up the oldest queer youth theater in America; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

