THURSDAY, MARCH 23

EXHIBITION

Twenty-seventh annual Educational Technology Day, featuring seminars and product demonstrations by leading national and regional computer and technology vendors; 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Campus Center.

MUSIC

Performance of African drumming and dance, directed by Baruch Whitehead; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SCREENING

Israel Film Festival showing of “My Hero Brother,” a documentary about a group of young people with Down syndrome trekking through the India Himalayas accompanied by their brothers and sisters, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Yonatan Nir; 7:30 p.m. reception, 8:30 p.m. screening, Park Hall Auditorium.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

MUSIC

“SPARKLE!” an After Dinner Mint performance by School of Music faculty of light-hearted music intended to take us from the cold gray days of winter into the freshness of spring; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

MUSIC

Guest recital by the Kraken Quartet, a genre-crossing group known for its highly energetic and engaging performances of percussion and electronics; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writers Series reading by poet and essayist Stephen Burt; 8 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical commentary on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

MUSIC

Ithaca Music Forum presentation by assistant professor Elizabeth Medina-Gray, whose research focuses on developing novel analytical approaches to music in interactive multimedia; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Gamer Symphony Orchestra; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Israel Film Festival showing of “The Essential Link: The Story of Wilfrid Israel,” a documentary about the Berlin department store owner who was one of the great saviors of Jews during the Holocaust, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Yonatan Nir and Michael Richardson, professor of modern languages and literatures; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.