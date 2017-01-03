Ithaca College Calendar of Events March 9-15

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

MUSIC

“Long Ago and Far Away,” a performance by the Concert Band, featuring Susan Waterbury on violin and works by Doss, Kuster and Turina; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

MUSIC

Concert by the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, featuring works by Haydn and Prokofiev and the winners of the Lee Strebel Memorial Youth Concerto Competition; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center (admission charged; tickets at ccoithaca.org).

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.