Ithaca College Theatre and School of Music offer the unique opportunity to see a full staging of Mozart’s final opera, “La Clemenza di Tito.”

The opera will be performed on Feb. 22, 24, 28, Mar. 2 and 4 at 8 p.m., as well as Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Dillingham Center Box Office or online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com. The box office is open Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; and Friday noon–4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Ticket prices range from $8 to $16.

Nick Kelliher 17, Andrea Bickford 17 and Jacob Kerzner 19 star in La Clemenza di Tito.

“La Clemenza di Tito” takes its inspiration from the story of Roman Emperor Titus and his ascent to power. The opera’s action centers on Vitellia’s struggle to choose between her love, Tito, or loyalty to her father, Vitellio, who was murdered by Tito. Ithaca College’s innovative updating of the piece by director Jennifer Williams sets it in the present day. Williams and conductor Christopher Zemliauskas ’97 seek to have the audience consider whether it is possible for an absolute ruler be kind and forgiving.

“Titus is torn between his desire to keep a firm grasp on his tumultuous nation and his hope to pave the way toward an enlightened system guided by compassion rather than violence,” said Williams.

Mozart was commissioned to write this opera to celebrate the 1791 coronation of Holy Roman Emperor Leopold II and legitimize his rule during a time of worldwide unrest and revolution. This opera seria was his first to reach London and remained popular for many years following his death. Williams says she invites the audience “to compare and contrast Titus’ Rome with our contemporary world and with global politics.”

Ithaca College’s production team includes scenic designer Megan Parker ’18, costume designer Jennifer Hiyama ’17, lighting designer Emily Weisbecker ’17, and technical director Kathryn Sheaffer ’17. The stage manager is Jacqueline Romeo ’18 and the dramaturg is Fernando Vargas ’20.

The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles.

