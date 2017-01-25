Ithaca College Statement Regarding Undocumented Students

In recent weeks, members of the Ithaca College community have expressed concern about the safety and security of our undocumented students, and have asked the college to commit to protecting them. We would like to affirm our commitment to this important principle, and to outline the protections and policies that have long been in place at the college.

Ithaca College is committed to ensuring that everyone in our community feels safe and welcomed, regardless of immigration status, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or sexual identity. We stand up for these values, striving to the best of our ability to be inclusive and supportive of every student, as well as every member of our faculty and staff.

The following policies protect the identities of undocumented students and promote access to all of the educational opportunities that Ithaca College can provide:

1. Ithaca College does not request information regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, nor does the college maintain any list or tracking notation categorizing a student’s status related to DACA.

2. Ithaca College admits and offers institutional financial aid (both merit-based and need-based) to students without regard to their citizenship status.

3. As part of longstanding practice, it is neither the expectation nor the function of the Office of Public Safety to enforce immigration law.

Ithaca College will always work within the law to support and ensure the privacy of all students and employees. The college requires that a lawfully issued subpoena, warrant, or court order be presented before providing external parties, including law enforcement agencies, with information on students and employees.

There are rare instances when the college is requested to produce information without a subpoena, warrant, or court order. In those circumstances, the college’s Office of the General Counsel reviews the request and determines if it is being made in accordance with applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We hope that this affirmation will provide reassurance that—in both principle and practice—Ithaca College is committed to serving all of its students equally, no matter their citizenship status.