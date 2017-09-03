Ithaca College Theatre Presents The Cradle Will Rock

Ithaca College Theatre’s production of “The Cradle Will Rock” offers a musical window to the workers’ rights movement of the 1930s.

“The Cradle Will Rock” will be performed on March 28, 30, 31, April 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 8 p.m., as well as April 2 and 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are currently available online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com or over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Prices range from $8 to $16. You may call or visit the Dillingham Center Box Office Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m.; and Friday, noon-4 p.m.

The Cradle Will Rock is a Depression Era musical that looks at the Workers Rights Movement. Pictured are Ben DeMarco '19, Kylie Heyman '19, Noah Ruff '17, and Cam Wenrich '17. (Photo by Sheryl Sinkow)

Marc Blitzstein‘s “play in music” comments on corruption and corporate greed during the Great Depression. The musical focuses on corrupt business practices through which corporate mogul “Mr. Mister” strong-arms mid-level professionals into doing his unethical bidding, while laborers struggle to form unions to fight for decent working conditions. Director Susannah Berryman, choreographer Courtney Young and music director Joel Gelpe acknowledge the timeliness of this musical. Though not as radical as it probably seemed to its 1937 audiences, the issues of equity and ethics raised in the play remain troublingly vital.

“The Cradle Will Rock” originated with the Federal Theatre Project, a program created to fund theatre during the Great Depression. Reputedly due to budget cuts, but more likely because of its leftist message, the government shut down the musical’s original production days before it was supposed to premiere on Broadway. In response, the cast found an alternate venue and performed the show from the audience with creator Blitzstein alone onstage playing the piano. According to dramaturg Samantha Hurley, “This was the first major case of political censorship of theatre in the United States, but the producer and director were determined to tell this story.”

Ithaca College’s production design team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen ’18, costume designer Lauren Brandt ’17, lighting designer Paul Vaillancourt ’18, sound designer Sean Woods ’18 and technical director Mark Rogalus ’17. The stage manager is Abigail Rowe ’17 and the dramaturg is Samantha Hurley ’18.

A nationally recognized professional theatre training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduates present all aspects of theatre in a professional model. Visit the theatre webpage for further information.

Follow Ithaca College Theatre on Facebook and on Twitter and Instagram at @ICTheatreArts.

Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.