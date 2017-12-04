Ithaca College Theatre Presents The Rover

Ithaca College Theatre is pleased to present a production of a rarely staged Restoration-era comedy, “The Rover.” The play is directed by Greg Bostwick, professor of theatre arts.

“The Rover” will be performed on April 25, 27, 28, and 29 at 8 p.m., as well as April 29 and 30 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $8 to $16. Tickets are currently available online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com. You may call or visit the Dillingham Center Box Office Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m.; and Friday noon-4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224.

Jacob Shipley 17, Keely Bochicchio-Sipos 18, Andrea DArco 18 and Tyler Sapp 18 star in The Rover. (Photo by Sheryl Sinkow/Ithaca College)

“The Rover” was originally written in 1677 by Aphra Behn, the first English woman to make a living as a playwright. Behn adapted Thomas Killigrew’s play, “The Wanderer.” She drastically changed the original to reflect on the inequality of gender roles while creating a place for women to share their stories.

A broad comedy, “The Rover” is filled with love triangles, emotional turmoil, masquerades and strong female characters aware of the constraints of their gender. The play’s plot follows two sisters, Florinda and Hellena, both determined to experience love. Zany subplots abound, compounded by the setting of the play during Mardi Gras in 1940s New Orleans, as World War II draws to a close. As lustful soldiers woo cunning women, fights break out. Ithaca College has hired seasoned fight choreographer, Michael Jerome Johnson, to stage the violence in a safe yet realistic way.

Please be advised: “The Rover” contains depictions of sexual content and violence that may not be suitable for children.

Ithaca College’s production design team includes scenic designer Katie McGeorge ’17, costume designer Kara Harmon, lighting designer Kari Sanchez ’18, sound designer Don Tindall and technical director Colin Stewart. The stage manager is Olivia Ohlsten ’17 and the dramaturg is Stella Bowles ’17.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduates present all aspects of theatre in a professional model. Visit the theatre webpage for further information.

Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.