Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival Begins This Month

The third annual Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival will be held from Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca. The festival will showcase the talent of independent Asian American and Pacific Islander filmmakers through the presentation of short and feature length films.

In addition to film screenings, the festival includes dancing and spoken word performances, workshops and panel discussions. IPAAFF hopes to present material relevant to Asian American experiences and encourage audiences to rethink their ideas about race, agency and ideologies.

The festival will conclude with a closing gala and award ceremony at The Studio.

The festival is an Ithaca College creation in collaboration with Cornell University and the greater Ithaca community. IPAAFF is a project led by an interdisciplinary team of students and faculty from Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications, the School for Humanities and Sciences, the Asian American Studies program at the Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity and the student organization IC Asian American Alliance.

Through the festival, IPAAFF aims to support Asian American and Pacific Islander film, video and media makers around the upstate New York region, as well as nationwide.

For a full list of events, visit panasianamericanfilm.org.