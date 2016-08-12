Marketing Students Attend Career Conference in New York City

Nine students from Ithaca College’s American Advertising Federation student chapter attended the Annual Marketing EDGE Career Forum in New York City, where they had the opportunity to network with companies and get advice from a panel of marketing professionals.

Students at the Marketing EDGE Career Forum.

Forum speakers included author and OgilvyOne Worldwide Global Chief Executive Officer Brian Fetherstonhaugh and Mark Friedman, president of e-commerce at Steve Madden.

Students Kathleen Crewdson, Julia Bjornland, Maximillian Ley, Zeelee Segura, Lauren Carlson, Nicole Diacik, Shannon Gerety, Trang Kim and Carley Newman each attended the conference.

“There was a lot to learn through the speakers but I think I learned most through Brian Fetherstonhaugh, the CEO of OlgilvyOne,” said Newman. “He spent time explaining that it is amazing to get off to a fast start but try to never set yourself up for burning out mid-career because 88 percent of your personal wealth is accumulated after the age of 40. The main things that will act as your fuel to have a fulfilling and successful career are transportable skills, meaningful experiences and enduring relationships with mentors and other professionals.”

“The most important thing I heard about was how important analytics have become in marketing,” said Maximillian Ley. “I heard that word more than any other one from the speakers and people we networked with.”