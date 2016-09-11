Students Travel Photos Show World of Wonder

The winners of the Ithaca College International Club’s International Photo Contest wanted to share their experiences of seeing the world through a new perspective. The photos span the globe from Italy to the Korean peninsula.

Gondoliers navigate Venice's waters at sunset. (Photo by Michael Levine)

The photo contest was one of the seven events held throughout the club’s International Education Week from Oct. 31-Nov. 4. It was hosted by the Office of International Programs. Students, faculty and alumni could submit a photo they’ve taken while traveling or studying abroad that fit in one of the three contest categories: People, Places and Olympic Colors.

International Club Executive Kris DiNardi ’18 says the club hopes the photo contest opens a dialogue about the issues of diversity and acceptance of other cultures, while uniting people of different cultures, nationalities and backgrounds.

“We are showcasing the works of students, faculty and alumni in order to show our different perspectives of the world,” DiNardi said. “Participants can see the world through the lens of others.”

The winners were announced at the club’s One World Concert on Friday, Nov. 4. Nine winners were chosen by a popular vote of exhibit visitors, taking home a cash prize of up to $100. Eight merit competition winners, chosen by a professor from the Department of Cinema and Photography, received an official letter from the judge.

A craftsman whistles while working on a figurine. (Photo by Michela Del Po)

First place winner of the popular vote in the People category, junior Michela Del Po, was studying abroad at the Ithaca College London Center and had traveled to Venice, Italy where she captured her winning image, “Whistle While You Work.” It depicts a man working on a figurine. She said she chose to submit the photograph because it reminds her of the trip and the new experiences she gained.

“It helps me remember that no matter where we're from in the world we all have a passion,” Del Po said. “We're not so different after all.”

The sun sets above the Alps. (Photo by Alex Posen)

Sophomore Alex Posen won first place in the popular vote for the Places category with his photograph, “Sunset Above the Alps,” which he took while on 200-mile backpacking trip through the European Alps.

“After a difficult day of hiking I sat out to enjoy the sunset, which was perfectly framed by the hut and the mountains behind,” Posen said. “This photo epitomizes everything I love about traveling and captures the stunning beauty of the Alps.”