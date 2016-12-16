Two Ithaca College Students Selected for Competitive Multicultural Advertising Program

Two integrated marketing communications majors have been selected to take part in the American Advertising Federation’s Most Promising Multicultural Students Program. Seniors Niel Guaman and Irma Perez will attend a three-day event in New York City from Feb. 13–16, where they will attend professional workshops and meet with some of the premier advertising agencies, media companies and advertisers in the world.

Irma Perez

Guaman and Perez were two of only 50 students selected for the program, which provides networking and employment opportunities to some of the advertising industry’s top prospects while helping the industry better represent the diversity of society.

“I hope to gain great exposure to the advertising industry. I think it's important to understand the challenges that are associated with diversity and inclusion and utilize that knowledge in the world of advertising to better reflect today's diversity,” said Perez. “I'm excited to meet other like-minded individuals and network. I've learned so much from my peers and professors at Ithaca College. I'm hoping to expand my knowledge and learn from great industry giants at the professional workshops.”

In the past, companies like Google, Bloomberg, General Mills and PepsiCo have attended the event.

“I feel really lucky and it’s really exciting,” said Guaman. “There are going to be some pretty big companies there.”

Niel Guaman

Guaman says that the college community has been supportive of him. Since being selected for the program, he has been contacted by seven past program participants, as well as Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

A total of 28 Ithaca College students have been selected for the program since 2004.

Program participants are selected based on a range of criteria, including academic standing; demonstrated interest in working in the advertising, marketing and media/communications industries; leadership potential; and other character indicators such as community and organizational service.

Guaman is currently a marketing communication intern at Sterling Talent Solutions in New York City. Previously, he interned with Vita Coco as a brand ambassador.

Perez was an intern at Marketeer.co near Barcelona, Spain during the spring 2016 semester. She is currently a lab consultant for the Ithaca College Digital Instruction and Information Services.