Ithaca College Celebrates MLK Week 2018

Every January, the Ithaca College community celebrates the life, legacy and messages of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a weeklong series of programs and events.

The 2018 MLK Week celebration included keynote addresses by criminal justice reform advocate Marlon Peterson and civil rights activist Rabbi Saul Berman, a presentation by the college’s Martin Luther King Scholars, the annual MLK Concert, and a series of workshops focused on this year’s theme, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.”

MLK Scholars give a presentation based on reflections from their fall 2017 civil rights tour through parts of Georgia and Alabama. (Photo by Noah Levin 18)

“No matter who you are, anyone can have an impact,” said MLK scholar Jeremiah Sheppert, a first-year television-radio major who took part in the civil rights tour presentation. “Even though sometimes you may think, ‘Oh, I’m only one person.’”

At the end of the week, students participated in the annual MLK Day of Service in an effort to support local organizations throughout the Ithaca community.

“It’s incredible to still carry on the hope and the legacy that MLK left behind, and on this day it’s so great that our campus continues to celebrate that legacy with one week,” said sophomore documentary studies and production major Tara Eng, who volunteered with the Friends of Tompkins County Public Library. “It’s awesome to be part of that.”

MLK Week is sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement & Multicultural Affairs.