THURSDAY, APRIL 19

MUSIC

“Following a Song Across the Pacific,” an Ithaca Music Forum presentation by jazz musicologist Gabriel Solis on how an African-American spiritual took on new meanings in the Australian Outback; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

THEATRE

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

MUSIC

Concert by the Intergenerational Choir; 3 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by Troica, featuring Steven Mauk, saxophone; Kim Dunnick, trumpet; and Dianne Birr, piano; 5 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

MONDAY, APRIL 23

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Repertory Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

AWARD CEREMONY

Izzy Award for independent journalism presentation ceremony, featuring remarks by award winners Lee Fang, Dahr Jamail, Sharon Lerner and Todd Miller; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

MUSIC

Concert by the Piano/Strings/Winds Chamber Ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, featuring guest artist Grace Kelly, saxophonist with the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.

The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.