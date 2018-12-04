Ithaca College Calendar of Events April 1925
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
MUSIC
“Following a Song Across the Pacific,” an Ithaca Music Forum presentation by jazz musicologist Gabriel Solis on how an African-American spiritual took on new meanings in the Australian Outback; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
Ithaca College Theatre production of the acclaimed musical “Cabaret,” depicting the unconventional love story of American writer Cliff Bradshaw and Berlin nightclub singer Sally Bowles as the Nazis begin their rise to power; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
THEATRE
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
MUSIC
Concert by the Intergenerational Choir; 3 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by Troica, featuring Steven Mauk, saxophone; Kim Dunnick, trumpet; and Dianne Birr, piano; 5 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 8:15p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
MUSIC
Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
MONDAY, APRIL 23
MUSIC
Concert by the Jazz Repertory Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
AWARD CEREMONY
Izzy Award for independent journalism presentation ceremony, featuring remarks by award winners Lee Fang, Dahr Jamail, Sharon Lerner and Todd Miller; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.
MUSIC
Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
MUSIC
Concert by the Piano/Strings/Winds Chamber Ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.
Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, featuring guest artist Grace Kelly, saxophonist with the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.
THEATRE
ONGOING EXHIBIT
“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.
The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
