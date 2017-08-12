THURSDAY, DEC. 14

MUSIC

Lecture/recital with the Chamber Orchestra, performing Mozart’s Haffner Symphony; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Concert Band, with guest conductor Thomas Lee, featuring works by Vaughan Williams, Dello Joio and Persichetti; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

MUSIC

Alumni vocal concert by bass-baritone Kurt Lichtmann, M.M. Ed. ’82, featuring an entertaining mix of Italian, German, Spanish, classical, pop, opera and folk songs; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.