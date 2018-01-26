FRIDAY, FEB. 2

MUSIC

Student Showcase Recital, featuring works by Liszt, Beethoven, Granados and others; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

SCREENING

Second Annual Ithaca Student Film Festival, with screenings of entries and an award ceremony; 2–5 p.m., Cinemapolis, 120 E Green St.

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

MUSIC

Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Moussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, FEB. 5

MUSIC

“An Evening of Sondheim,” an After Dinner Mint faculty showcase featuring works by acclaimed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, FEB. 6

DISCUSSION

“Queering Colleges, Transforming Campuses: Intersectionality, Action, and Change,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity Discussion Series talk by Luca Maurer, program director of the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

SCREENING

Gerontology Institute showing of “Extremis,” a documentary about the difficulties surrounding end-of-life care, followed by a panel discussion with experts in elder law and health care; 4:30 p.m., Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series and Black History Month showing of “Free CeCe!” a documentary about a transgender woman who was imprisoned after killing a man while defending herself from assault; 6 p.m., Textor 101.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.