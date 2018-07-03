WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

LECTURE

“Pastrami on Rye: An Overstuffed History of the Jewish Deli,” a lively and entertaining talk on the Jewish deli and its role in American Jewish life by author and scholar Ted Merwin, one of the foremost authorities on Judaism in America; 7:30 p.m., Textor 102.

MUSIC

“Choral Midsemester Potpourri,” a concert by the Women’s Chorale and Chorus; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writers Series reading by poet Roger Reeves, winner of a 2015 Whiting Award; 5:30 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

