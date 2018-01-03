THURSDAY, MARCH 8

LECTURE

“Honoring Ourselves Through Healing: Transforming Our Pain Into Our Power, a talk by Gregory Mitchell, whose experiences with gun violence and the prison industrial complex led to his professional pursuits as a mindfulness instructor and residential counselor in incarcerated settings; 8 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Brass Choir and Trombone Troupe; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

