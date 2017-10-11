THURSDAY, NOV. 16

LECTURE

“Cultural Organizing at the Intersections,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity Discussion Series talk tracing the history of cultural organizing by Carol Zou, program director for the Asian Arts Initiative in Philadelphia; 6 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Guest vocal recital by Mary Stucky; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring Emily Cooley’s “Argo” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10, op. 93, E minor; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits open on Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.