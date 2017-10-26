THURSDAY, NOV. 2

ART

Opening reception for the exhibits “Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college; 5-7 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

SYMPOSIUM

“Conversation: Started,” a thought-provoking symposium exploring the connections between theory, practice and performance with innovators and thought leaders within the Ithaca College community and from around the country; individual sessions at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Glazer Arena, Athletics and Events Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

CELEBRATION

“Circle of Fifths: Words and Music in Celebration of the 125th,” a pairing of renowned writers with Ithaca College students presenting poetry, fiction and music in recognition of Ithaca College’s 125th anniversary; 2 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MUSIC

Guest marimba recital by Naoko Takada, who has been called by the Washington Post “among the best classical marimbists on the planet”; 7 p.m., Nabenhauer Recital Room, Ford Hall.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

MONDAY, NOV. 6

MUSIC

Hockett Chamber Music Concert Series performance by The Knights, a collective of adventurous musicians dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience and eliminating barriers between audiences and music, featuring works by Bach, Purcell and Schubert; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series showing of “The Revival: Women and the Word,” the story of a group of dynamic poets and musicians who become stewards of a movement that builds community among queer women of color; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits open on Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.