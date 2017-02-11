THURSDAY, NOV. 9

ART

Artist talk by Anna Von Mertens, whose exhibit “Another Time” is currently on display through Dec. 17; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

CELEBRATION

Annual Veterans Day Celebration honoring past and present members of the U.S. armed services, featuring a presentation of the colors, music by the Ithaca College Brass Choir and a keynote address by Sgt. Major Jeremy Schlegel, Chief of the Administration Branch with the U.S. Military Academy Band at West Point; noon, Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MUSIC

Rachel S. Thaler Concert Pianist Series performance by Paul Lewis, internationally regarded as one of the leading interpreters of the Beethoven repertoire; 8:15p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WORKSHOP

“Muscle’s Role in Cancer, Diabetes, Osteoporosis and Dementia: What Can Be Done?” a Gerontology Institute workshop by William Y. Shang, M.D.; 2–3:30 p.m., Tompkins County Office for the Aging, 214 W. MLK Jr./State Street. The workshop is free but registration is requested at www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops/registration.

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

MUSIC

Choral Composition Festival Concert, featuring performances by six high school choirs; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

THEATRE

“On Common Ground,” an international collaboration presenting a staged reading of an original theatre piece based on Pakistani artists’ experiences and perceptions of public space; 6 p.m., Studio 4, Dillingham Center.

MONDAY, NOV. 13

MUSIC

“Karel Husa Memorial Concert,” a performance honoring the late Pulitzer Prize–winning composer who served for many years on the School of Music faculty, featuring a selection of his works; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

MUSIC

“Music for the Mind: Mental Health Awareness Concert,” featuring performances by bassist Marc Webster, mezzo-soprano Ivy Walz, soprano Patrice Pastore, Voicestream, the Ithaca College Choir, ICUnbound, Rock Hard Dance Co. and others; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Gerontology Institute showing of “The Age of Love,” a film that follows the humorous and poignant adventures of 30 seniors who sign up for a first-of-its-kind speed dating event exclusively for 70- to 90-year-olds, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Steven Loring and one of the speed daters—his own mother; 6:30 p.m., Textor 102.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

MUSIC

Concert by the Trombone Troupe; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits open on Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.