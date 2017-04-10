THURSDAY, OCT. 12

LECTURE

“The Politics of Sports and Sports Journalism,” a talk by provocative journalist Dave Zirin, host of the weekly Edge of Sports podcast and author of “Game Over: How Politics Has Turned the Sports World Upside Down”; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

MUSIC

“Music of Soccer Chants,” an Ithaca Music Forum presentation by Eduardo Herrera, a musicologist at Rutgers University who researches soccer chants as participatory music making; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, featuring new music written by Mike Titlebaum for the project “Music Because Music”; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

MUSIC

Concert by the Choral Collage, featuring works by Bach, Byrd and Elder; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

MUSIC

Concert by the Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony, featuring works by Grainger, Ticheli, Stucky and Wilson; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Guest recital by renowned Lithuanian cellist David Geringas, gold medal winner in the International Tchaikovsky Competition; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, OCT. 16

LECTURE

“Unifying Leadership in Adverse Times,” a Jahn Family Civic Leadership Series presentation by retired U.S. Army Capt. William B. Reynolds III, an Iraq War veteran who has competed in the Invictus Games and co-founded Outdoor Adventures for Sacrifice in Service (OASIS) Adaptive Sports; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Band and Concert Band; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

MUSIC

Concert by the Chamber Orchestra, featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, op. 92; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Memorandum,” a display of Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; and “Time Breaks Open,” featuring prints by Susan Weisend depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries. Both exhibits run through Oct. 18 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.