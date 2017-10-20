THURSDAY, OCT. 26

LECTURE

Presentation by Eve Megargel, author of “Learning to Kiss,” a memoir that delves beyond the current news headlines to reveal what happens when autism and pain collide, sponsored by the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; 5 p.m., room 104, Hill Center.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

MUSIC

“Ghost Pepper,” an After Dinner Mint faculty showcase performance of works that are spicy, spooky, or both; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of the Tony Award–winning musical “Wonderful Town,” the story of two sisters from Ohio who move to the Big Apple to pursue their artistic dreams; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

MUSIC

Concert by the Gamer Symphony Orchestra; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits open on Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.