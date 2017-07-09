FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

MUSIC

Student recital of electroacoustic music; 7 p.m., Nabenhauer Recital Room, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

MUSIC

“What is Jazz?” a jazz ensemble concert for children and families directed by Mike Titlebaum; 10 a.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

MUSIC

“Baroque and Blue,” an After Dinner Mint faculty showcase performance of baroque music and music inspired by the baroque aesthetic, representing a wide variety of styles, genres and instrumentations; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Latinx Heritage Month showing and discussion of “En el Tiempo de Las Mariposas,” a film inspired by the true story of four sisters who became political martyrs for opposing the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo in the Dominican Republic; 7 p.m., African Latino Society Room, West Tower.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

LECTURE

“Mighty Times: The First Amendment & Civic Action,” a Constitution Day presentation by Mary Beth Tinker, known for her role in a 1969 U.S. Supreme Court case that decided that she could not be punished for wearing a black armband to school to protest the Vietnam War; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

MUSIC

Performance of Bach arias from passions, oratorios and masses performed by a collaborative of voice and instrumental faculty along with a student chamber orchestra; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

WORKSHOP

“End of Life Planning and Care,” a Gerontology Institute workshop with attorney Emilee Lawson Hatch discussing how to communicate end-of-life wishes and help loved ones prepare for and honor those wishes; 2–3:30 p.m., Tompkins County Office for the Aging, 214 W. MLK Jr./State Street. The workshop is free but registration is requested at www.ithaca.edu/agingworkshops/registration.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Memorandum,” a display of Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; and “Time Breaks Open,” featuring prints by Susan Weisend depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries. Both exhibits run through Oct. 18 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.