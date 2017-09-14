SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

MUSIC

Concert by the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, performing works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Saint-Saens, featuring winners of the Lee Strebel Memorial Youth Concerto Competition; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center. There is a charge, for tickets visit ccoithaca.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

MUSIC

“A Tip of the Hat to Patrick Conway and His Famous Band,” the annual Founders Day Concert in the Park, with the Ithaca College Wind Ensemble paying tribute to the local musician who became one of the most famous bandleaders of the early 20th century with works by Vaughan Williams, Holst, Shostakovich, Vivaldi and Sibelius; 2 p.m., DeWitt Park, downtown Ithaca (rain location Ford Hall, Whalen Center).

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

LECTURE

“Patriarchy Still a Problem? An Intersectional Interrogation,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity Discussion Series presentation by Brittney Cooper, co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective blog and author of the forthcoming book “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower”; 6 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Memorandum,” a display of Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; and “Time Breaks Open,” featuring prints by Susan Weisend depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries. Both exhibits run through Oct. 18 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.