Ithaca College President Joins Higher Education Immigration Alliance

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado is a founding member of a new group of higher education leaders dedicated to improving how colleges and universities address immigration-related matters affecting their campuses.

Announced on Dec. 12, 2017, the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration comprises over two dozen distinguished leaders of public and private universities and university systems, liberal arts colleges and community colleges representing hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff from institutions across the United States

The alliance will support the adoption of best practices on campuses, and work in a unified manner to communicate the need for federal and state policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented and international students. The most urgent priority of the alliance is to urge Congress to find a legislative solution for “Dreamers” affected by the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Collado had written to the Ithaca College community in September expressing her support for such legislation.

“As leaders of institutions of higher education, we understand the absolute necessity of creating inclusive, equitable and diverse learning communities — communities that not only support students who are on a journey of incredible personal transformation, but help create a rich, vibrant society that honors our humanity,” Collado said. “This is why the work of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration is critical, and it is why I have joined my peers from institutions around the country as a founding member.”

In addition to Collado, the founding group of presidents and chancellors includes Leon Botstein, Bard College; Sylvia Burwell, American University; Nancy Cantor, Rutgers University–Newark; Michael Crow, Arizona State University; John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University; Drew Faust, Harvard University; Paula Johnson, Wellesley College; Dorothy Leland, University of California–Merced; Lee Pelton, Emerson College; and G. Gabrielle Starr, Pomona College.

Cantor, with whom Collado worked before taking the helm at Ithaca College, is on the alliance’s Steering Committee.

“We call on all presidents to join us in using their voices to increase public understanding of how immigration policies and practices impact our students, campuses and communities and will increasingly determine the future of our nation,” said Cantor. “We serve the nation best when we help unleash the talent of those who have something to contribute, regardless of their immigration status or place of birth.”

For more information, visit www.presidentsimmigrationalliance.org.