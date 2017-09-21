Ithaca College Theatre Presents Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches

HIV/AIDS and homosexuality in 1980s America are examined in the Ithaca College Theatre production of Tony Kushner’s contemporary classic, “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches.” Performances will take place in Clark Theatre on October 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 8 p.m., as well as October 7 and 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the Ithaca College box office in Dillingham Center or online at ithaca.ticketforce.com. The box office is open Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; and Friday, noon–4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Tickets range from $8 to $16. Audiences should be advised that this production contains strong language, sexual content, adult themes and brief nudity and may not be suitable for children.

“Angels in America” follows a plethora of characters as they navigate life in New York City during the Reagan era and AIDS Epidemic. Relationships become strained with the anxieties of an ever-changing world as a new millennium approaches.

For the play, Kushner won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for best play in 1993. “Angels in America” has since been translated in over 26 languages. Kushner received an honorary degree from Ithaca College in 2015.

The play is directed by Robert Moss, founder of Playwrights Horizons and past artistic director of the Hangar Theater in Ithaca and Syracuse Stage in Syracuse, New York. Ithaca College’s production design team includes scenic designer Shivanna Sooknanan ’18, costume designer Lauren Brandt ’18, lighting designer Breana McGlockling ’18, sound designer Sean Woods ’18 and technical director Rory Schall ’18. The stage manager is Maggie Lapinski ’18 and the dramaturgs are x rance ’18 and Vanessa Reyes ’18.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduates present all aspects of theatre in a professional model. Visit the theatre webpage for further information.

Follow Ithaca College Theatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ICTheatreArts.

Dillingham Center accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact (607) 274-3224 to request accommodations as soon as possible.