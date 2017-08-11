Ithaca College LGBT Center Director Featured on Mass Mutual Blog

Luca Maurer, program director of the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, was featured in a Mass Mutual blog post providing advice for parents with LGBTQ children.

In the post, Maurer says that having accepting family members has a powerful effect on LGBTQ young people, but that it’s important to remember that for many parents, acceptance comes as a result of a normal process that can take time.

Luca Maurer

“An accepting parent doesn’t have to jump up the minute their child comes out and become president of the local LGBT support group,” said Maurer. “That’s not the definition of acceptance. You don’t have to understand it. It can be a parent who simply says, ‘This is a little surprise’ or ‘I didn’t expect that, but I love you, and we’ll figure this out together.’”