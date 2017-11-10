Best-selling novelist T. Geronimo Johnson will give a free public reading from his works at Ithaca College on Tuesday, Oct. 17. His 6 p.m. presentation in the Handwerker Gallery is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series.

T. Geronimo Johnson (Photo by Elizabeth R. Cowan)

Johnson is the author of “Welcome to Braggsville,” a social satire involving four naïve college students deciding to conduct a “performative intervention” during a Civil War reenactment in a small Southern town. The Washington Post called it, “The most dazzling, most unsettling, most oh-my-God-listen-up novel you’ll read this year,” and it was longlisted for the 2015 National Book Award. His debut novel, “Hold It ’Til It Hurts,” was a finalist for the 2013 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Johnson has worked on, at, or in brokerages, kitchens, construction sites, phone rooms, education non-profits, writing centers, summer camps, ladies shoe stores, nightclubs, law firms, offset print shops and a political campaign. He received his M.F.A. from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and his M.A. in language, literacy and culture from the University of California, Berkeley.

Among other honors, Johnson has earned Stegner and Iowa Arts Fellowships, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence and the Simpson Family Literary Prize.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/dvw.