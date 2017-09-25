Out of the Closet Series to Screen Film on Latino Fathers

In observance of Latinx Heritage Month, the Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will show the documentary “El Canto del Colibri” on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Exploring the relationships between Latino immigrant fathers and their LGBTQ family members, the film will be shown at 7 p.m. in Textor 101. It is free and open to the public.

Much like the seldom-heard song of the hummingbird, after which the film is named, the voices of Latino fathers are rarely heard in addressing LGBTQ issues. Through raw, heartfelt testimonies, “El Canto del Colibri” delves deeply into issues of immigration, prejudice and isolation, while thoughtfully asking questions of these men’s communities, culture and even their religious beliefs. The result is a powerful lesson on solidarity and humility in a film that both heals and inspires, ultimately building bridges of hope and solidarity among Latino fathers, their families and community activists.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.