Renowned Pianist Paul Lewis to Perform at Ithaca College

Internationally regarded as one of the leading musicians of his generation, pianist Paul Lewis will give a free public concert at Ithaca College on Thursday, Nov. 9. Sponsored by the Rachel S. Thaler Concert Pianist Series, his performance is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. in Ford Hall in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.

Lewis’s cycles of core piano works by Beethoven and Schubert have received unanimous critical and public acclaim worldwide, consolidating his reputation as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the central European classical repertoire.

Among other honors, Lewis has been named the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Instrumentalist of the Year and won two Edison awards and three Gramophone awards. In 2016, the Liverpool-born pianist was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to music. He appears regularly as a soloist with top orchestras worldwide, including the London Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw and Chicago Symphony.

Lewis’s Ithaca College program will included Beethoven’s Six Bagatelles, Op. 126, as well as Haydn’s Piano Sonatas in C Major (Hob. XVI/50) and G Major (Hob. XVI/40), and Brahms’ 6 Klavierstücke, Op. 118.

Established in 1991 in honor of a talented pianist and longtime Ithaca College supporter, the Rachel S. Thaler Concert Pianist Series has brought to the college such world-class virtuosos as Vadym Kholodenko, Yefim Bronfman, Gilbert Kalish and Garrick Ohlsson.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/thaler/piano.