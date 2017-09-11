The Ithacan Inducted into Associated Collegiate Press Pacemaker Hall of Fame

The Ithacan, the student-run newspaper at Ithaca College, was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press Pacemaker Hall of Fame at the National College Media Convention in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 8. The Hall of Fame recognizes student publications that have received a combination of 15 national Pacemaker and Pacemaker finalist awards, widely referred to as “the Pulitzer Prize of collegiate journalism.”

“This award is a testament to years of hard work put in by our editors and staff covering the Ithaca College community,” said Aidan Quigley, the newspaper's editor-in-chief. “The Ithacan is a great learning environment for student journalists, and this award reflects the opportunities offered to students in our newsroom.”

The Associated Collegiate Press, a division of the National Scholastic Press Association, is one of the oldest and most prestigious college journalism organizations in the country. The Minnesota-based nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing journalism education and developing student media.

Ithacan staff members pose with their awards. (Photo provided)

The organization established the Pacemaker Hall of Fame award in 1970. As a new inductee, The Ithacan joins the ranks of major student publications such as the Indiana Daily Student and the Kansas State Collegian.

“Induction into the Pacemaker Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor for The Ithacan and the students who produce it,” said Michael Serino, student media advisor at the college. “The Pacemaker is one of the top awards in college journalism, and the fact that the paper has consistently been a winner or finalist for decades is a testament to the talent and hard work of our students that dates back to the early 1990s. This honor truly belongs to all of them.”

The Ithacan was also selected as a finalist for the 2016-17 Newspaper Pacemaker Award and won first place in the website category. “Student Workers Maintain the Ithaca College Natural Lands,” a multimedia story published by the paper in October, placed eighth in the multimedia package category.