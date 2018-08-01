Humanities and Sciences Dean Quoted by Fox News

Vincent Wei-Cheng Wang, the dean of Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences, was featured in a Fox News column on relations between the United States, China and Taiwan.

Vincent Wei-Cheng Wang

An expert on Asian politics and international relations, Wang commented on remarks made by a senior Chinese diplomat who said that China would respond militarily if a U.S. naval ship docked in Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of China.

“The Chinese government wants to see which Trump comes forward,” said Wang. “Whether he is the businessman, for whom everything is for sale and can be negotiated, or if he stands really for America First, and is willing to use force for a good cause.”

