Out of the Closet Series to Screen Free CeCe!

In observance of Black History Month, the Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will host a showing of the documentary “Free CeCe!” on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Free and open to the public, the screening will be held at 6 p.m. in Textor 101.

On her way to the store with a group of friends, CeCe McDonald was brutally attacked. While defending her life, a man was killed and CeCe was incarcerated in a men’s prison in Minnesota. The documentary, executive produced by actress Laverne Cox, explores the role race, class and gender played in CeCe’s case, putting a spotlight on the way CeCe and other trans people are leading a growing movement fighting for the rights of transgender people everywhere.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.