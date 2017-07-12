Ithaca College Art Student Wins Award at Local Gallery

Marilyn Markech ’18, an art major and 2017 summer scholar in the Ithaca College School of Humanities and Sciences, won second prize at the State of the Art Gallery’s Juried Show for her painting, “The Splits,” on Dec. 1. The painting uses the concept of splitting to raise awareness of borderline personality disorder.

The Splits by Marilyn Markech (Photo provided)

The Juried Show is a competition to showcase creative work from more than 60 artists in the Finger Lakes region. The show brings together a combination of traditional and contemporary art forms in order to enhance the vitality and cultural life of the Ithaca community.

Professor Susan Weisend, chairperson of the Department of Art, is the Juried Show’s prize judge.