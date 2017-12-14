Ithaca College Business Student Wins Case Competition

Alexander Reed, a senior business administration major in Ithaca College’s School of Business, won the case competition at the 2017 Beta Gamma Sigma Global Leadership Summit in Orlando, Florida.

Reed and his team of seven other students were given five hours to prepare and give a presentation on how blockchain technology could be used by a healthcare company.

The Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise. (Photo Adam Baker/Ithaca College)

Beta Gamma Sigma is an international honor society for business students. The Global Leadership Summit is an annual convention for members, featuring professional speakers, panels, workshops and other activities.

Two other Ithaca College students, Hannah Donnelly and Kaylee Pacunas, also attended the summit.