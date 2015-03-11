The Ithacan Named Best Overall College Newspaper by New York Press Association

The Ithacan, Ithaca College’s student-run newspaper, took home a bevy of awards at the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on April 7 in Albany, New York, including the organization’s top collegiate honor, Best Overall College Newspaper.

The Ithacan also won first place in general excellence, editorial writing, sports coverage and use of social media. The newspaper won second place for best website and third place for design. The awards were for work produced during the 2017 calendar year.

“The awards we won at the New York Press Association conference in Albany are another honor that recognizes the high-quality journalism The Ithacan publishes every week,” said Aidan Quigley, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. “It is a re-affirmation for all the hard work our staff puts in.”

Nine Ithacan staff received individual awards for their work:

• First Place, Column Writing — Mahad Olad

• First Place, Feature Story — Vinica Weiss, “Saved by the Game”

• First Place, Photography — Connor Lange

• Second Place, News Story — Kayla Dwyer, “Roadblocks for Success”

• Third Place, News Story — Grace Elletson and Meaghan McElroy, “Down to the Wire”

• Third Place, Feature Story — Kalia Kornegay and Celisa Calacal, “Tangled in Politics”

• Third Place, Photography — Connor Lange

• Honorable Mention, Feature Story — Samantha Cavalli, “Bring It On”

The New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest is designed to measure newspapers of similar size against one another in categories such as news, photography and advertising. The contest is judged by members of another state press association.