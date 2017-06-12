Ithaca College Theatre Student Selected to Attend Leading Conference and Trade Show

Ithaca College senior Nicholas Palatella is going to Las Vegas to attend Live Design International, the leading conference and trade show for live design professionals. The theatrical production arts major is one of seven recipients of this year’s LDI student sponsorship from Electronic Theatre Controls, a manufacturer of lighting control systems for entertainment industries and architectural spaces.

Nicholas Palatella

As a sponsored student, Palatella will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to LDI, as well as a full conference pass. The conference presents the opportunity to see the latest entertainment technology, network with industry professionals and attend special seminars and training sessions. He will also be matched with a mentor who will provide advice on beginning a career in theatre production and design.

Palatella designed the lighting for Ithaca College Theatre productions “Cendrillon,” “Winter Bodies” and “Bald Soprano,” in addition to “Thank Godfrey” at the New York Theatre Festival and “To Hell and Back” at the 2015 New York Musical Festival. He also worked as the associate lighting designer for “Temple of the Souls” and “I am, I Will, I Do,” as part of the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival.