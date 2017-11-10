Athletic Standouts to Be Inducted into Ithaca College Hall of Fame

Before he was known throughout the wrestling community as “The Gov,” Joseph Campo ’49 made a name for himself on South Hill as a three-sport star in wrestling, football and track and field. On the mat, Campo helped the Bombers to a 14th place finish at the 1949 NCAA Championships.

After graduating, he embarked on a coaching career that saw him start wrestling programs at three schools, win more than 450 matches, and coach nine state champions. He was inducted into four wrestling halls of fame, including the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995.

SportsCenter anchor Kevin Conners at the 2016 Ithaca College Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Photo by Dave Burbank)

Campo, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 85, had his legacy chronicled in the ICView feature “The Brentwood Boys” in 2016. This year, he will be posthumously inducted into the Ithaca College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 21. Campo, who will be represented by his son, is one of 10 individuals and two teams that will be honored at the event, which takes place in the Athletic and Events Center. Alumnus and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Connors ’97 will return as the master of ceremonies for the third straight year.

The wrestling program will be well represented in the 2017 class. The 1989 and 1990 squads, the first back-to-back national championship teams in school history, will be inducted. Four members of the squads — including current head coach Marty Nichols ’90 — have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Ryan Ciotoli ’02, a three-time All-American in the 149- and 157-pound weight classes, will be honored. Ciotoli compiled a 91-22 record during his time on the South Hill and was twice a national championship runner-up.

Tariq Ahmad ’04 was another three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track and field. He was named to the All-American team on the gridiron in 2003, and was a three-time Empire 8 champion as a thrower on the track and field team as a senior.

One of the best field hockey goaltenders in school history, Lynn Anne Bolton ’96, owns the top save percentage (.910) in program history. She also ranks in the top 10 in goals against average, shutouts and saves. A member of four NCAA tournament teams, she was a two-time All American. Bolton was also a two-time letter winner on the swimming and diving team.

Bonnie McDowell O’Kane ’96, was at the center of one of the most successful periods in the history of Ithaca College volleyball. A first-team All-American in 1995 who set a then-school record with 614 kills, she starred on the Bombers’ back-to-back national semifinalist teams in 1994 and 1995.

Only 22 players have scored more than 1,000 points in the history of Ithaca College men’s basketball, and Tyler Schulz ’04 is one of them. He ranks 13th on the school’s all-time scoring list and was a three-time all-conference selection. As a senior, he was a first-team all-region selection by d3hoops.com.

Hannah Shalett Quintana ’07 was a key member of four NCAA tournament teams while a member of the softball program. She helped the team to a school-record 40 victories in 2006, and as a senior, was named the NFCA’s Catcher of the Year, as well as a first-team All-American.

A member of the 1988 national championship team, Brian Parrotte ’88, is one of the best hitters in the history of Ithaca’s storied baseball program, hitting .369 with 171 hits and 127 RBI. He was a second-team All-American as a junior.

Maria Hutsick ’75 was a two-sport athlete in field hockey and lacrosse for the Bombers, but her post-graduation career has perhaps been even more impactful. Hutsick was the first woman to head an NCAA Division I athletic training department, when she was named to the top spot at Boston University in 1980 and remained there until 2007.

Joe Fitzgerald ’93 has Olympic memories. A signal-caller on the football team who was a part of the 1991 national championship team, Fitzgerald competed in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta on the U.S. handball team.

More information, including more information about the inductees, can be found on the Ithaca College athletics website.