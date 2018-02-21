Ithaca College Board of Trustees Grants Tenure, Promotion and Emeritus Status
Congratulations to the current and retired members of the faculty who have been recognized by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees. The board granted emeritus status to five former faculty members and awarded promotions and tenure to 15 current faculty members at its February meeting.
The following retired faculty members were named professor emeritus:
School of Humanities and Sciences
Department of Art
Raymond Ghirardo, who retired in 2017.
Department of English
Michael Twomey, who retired in 2017.
Department of Physics and Astronomy
John Schwartz, who retired in 2013.
Department of Theatre Arts
Mary Corsaro, who retired in 2016.
School of Music
Department of Performance Studies
Larry Doebler, who retired in 2013.
The following assistant professors were awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor:
School of Business
Department of Accounting
Marie Blouin, who received a Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a M.B.A. and B.B.A. from St. Bonaventure University.
Department of Management
Duncan Duke Garcia, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from Cornell University and a M.B.A. and B.S. from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico.
Matthew Rodgers, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from Cornell University and a B.A. from Clarkson University.
Department of Sport Management
Rachel Madsen, who received a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut, M.Ed. from the University of Southern California and B.A. from Castleton State College.
Roy H. Park School of Communications
Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies
Bradley Rappa, who received a M.F.A. from Syracuse University and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin.
Department of Strategic Communication
Edward Schneider, who received a Ph.D. from Indiana University, and a M.S. and B.A. from the State University of New York at Potsdam.
School of Health Sciences and Human Performance
Department of Physical Therapy
John Winslow, who received a Sc.D. from Andrews University, D.P.T. from the University of St. Augustine, M.S. from Old Dominion University and B.S. from the State University of New York College at Brockport.
School of Humanities and Sciences
Department of Art
Sarah Sutton, who received a M.F.A. from Kent State University and B.A. from John Carroll University.
Department of Communication Studies
Christopher House, who received a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, M.A. from Syracuse University and B.S. from the State University of New York College at Brockport.
Department of Computer Science
Paul Dickson, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and B.S. from Swarthmore College.
Department of English
Derek Adams, who received a Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Arizona, and B.A. from California State University, Bakersfield.
Department of Psychology
Brandy Bessette-Symons, who received a Ph.D. from Syracuse University, M.S. from Xavier University and B.S. from St. Lawrence University.
Jessye Cohen-Filipic, who received a Ph.D. and two M.S. degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a B.A. from Smith College.
Department of Theatre Arts
Saviana Stanescu Condeescu, who received a Ph.D. from the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest, Romania, M.F.A. and M.A. from New York University, and B.A. from the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest.
School of Music
Department of Performance Studies
Calvin Wiersma, who received a M.M. from the Eastman School of Music and B.M. from Oberlin College Conservatory.