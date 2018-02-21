Ithaca College Board of Trustees Grants Tenure, Promotion and Emeritus Status

Congratulations to the current and retired members of the faculty who have been recognized by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees. The board granted emeritus status to five former faculty members and awarded promotions and tenure to 15 current faculty members at its February meeting.

The following retired faculty members were named professor emeritus:

School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Art

Raymond Ghirardo, who retired in 2017.

Department of English

Michael Twomey, who retired in 2017.

Department of Physics and Astronomy

John Schwartz, who retired in 2013.

Department of Theatre Arts

Mary Corsaro, who retired in 2016.

School of Music

Department of Performance Studies

Larry Doebler, who retired in 2013.

The following assistant professors were awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor:

School of Business

Department of Accounting

Marie Blouin, who received a Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a M.B.A. and B.B.A. from St. Bonaventure University.

Department of Management

Duncan Duke Garcia, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from Cornell University and a M.B.A. and B.S. from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico.

Matthew Rodgers, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from Cornell University and a B.A. from Clarkson University.

Department of Sport Management

Rachel Madsen, who received a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut, M.Ed. from the University of Southern California and B.A. from Castleton State College.

Roy H. Park School of Communications

Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Bradley Rappa, who received a M.F.A. from Syracuse University and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin.

Department of Strategic Communication

Edward Schneider, who received a Ph.D. from Indiana University, and a M.S. and B.A. from the State University of New York at Potsdam.

School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Physical Therapy

John Winslow, who received a Sc.D. from Andrews University, D.P.T. from the University of St. Augustine, M.S. from Old Dominion University and B.S. from the State University of New York College at Brockport.

School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Art

Sarah Sutton, who received a M.F.A. from Kent State University and B.A. from John Carroll University.

Department of Communication Studies

Christopher House, who received a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, M.A. from Syracuse University and B.S. from the State University of New York College at Brockport.

Department of Computer Science

Paul Dickson, who received a Ph.D. and M.S. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and B.S. from Swarthmore College.

Department of English

Derek Adams, who received a Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Arizona, and B.A. from California State University, Bakersfield.

Department of Psychology

Brandy Bessette-Symons, who received a Ph.D. from Syracuse University, M.S. from Xavier University and B.S. from St. Lawrence University.

Jessye Cohen-Filipic, who received a Ph.D. and two M.S. degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a B.A. from Smith College.

Department of Theatre Arts

Saviana Stanescu Condeescu, who received a Ph.D. from the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest, Romania, M.F.A. and M.A. from New York University, and B.A. from the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest.

School of Music

Department of Performance Studies

Calvin Wiersma, who received a M.M. from the Eastman School of Music and B.M. from Oberlin College Conservatory.