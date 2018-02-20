Campus Community Invited to Open Meetings with Middle States Visiting Review Team

With Ithaca College’s Middle States Commission on Higher Education reaccreditation process moving into its final stages, the college will welcome a Middle States peer review team to campus on February 26-28. As part of their visit, the review team will meet with members of the campus community to hear about living, learning and working at Ithaca College.

Middle States is a regional association that performs peer evaluation and accreditation of public and private universities and colleges in selected regions of the United States. Ithaca College’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in 2013. The visiting review team is composed of faculty, staff and administrators from several other institutions accredited by Middle States.

There will be several open sessions for students, faculty and staff to meet with visiting review team members:

• Students: Monday, February 26 from 3:15-4:45 p.m. in Emerson A

• Students: Tuesday, February 27 from 9-10:30 a.m. in Klingenstein Lounge

• Faculty: Monday, February 26 from 11-12:30 p.m. in Emerson A

• Faculty: Tuesday, February 27 from 1:45-3:15 p.m. in in Klingenstein Lounge

• Staff: Tuesday, February 27 from 10:45-12:15 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge

On Wednesday, February 28, from 10:45-11:15 a.m., there will also be a presentation, open to the entire campus community, at which the review team will provide a summary of their review and recommendations.

In anticipation of the review team’s visit and in accordance with Middle States expectations, the college has engaged in a comprehensive self-study. The self-study report addresses the seven areas identified by Middle States as standards for accreditation: mission and goals; ethics and integrity; design and delivery of student learning experience; support of student experience; educational effectiveness and assessment; planning resources and institutional improvement; and governance, leadership and administration.

Campus community members with questions about the review team visit are invited to contact Middle States self-study co-chairs Bonnie Prunty or Luke Keller. For more information, including the full reaccreditation self-study report, visit www.ithaca.edu/middlestates.