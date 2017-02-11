Civic Engagement Director Interviewed on Local Radio Show

David Harker is spreading the word about Ithaca College’s support for the local community. He recently appeared on WHCU’s “All Things Equal” to talk about the work of the college’s Center for Civic Engagement, which he’s been director of since December 2016.

David Harker

The Center of Civic Engagement facilitates the development and coordination of curricular and co-curricular community partnerships and activities, including service-learning courses, volunteer community service initiatives by students and student organizations, and all areas of institutional community access.

Harker explained that the center represents Ithaca College’s a long history of community-engaged experiential learning. “We’re not just an office, but really a culture of community service, learning, volunteerism and civic engagement,” he said.