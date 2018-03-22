Ithaca College Theatre Brings Sense and Sensibility to the Stage

Playwright Kate Hamill’s acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel of manners, “Sense and Sensibility,” will take the Clark Theatre stage in a production by Ithaca College Theatre. Performances will be held on March 27, 29, 30 and 31 at 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 31.

Tickets, priced from $8 to $16, are currently available online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com or over the phone at (607) 274-3224. You may call or visit the Dillingham Center Box Office Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; and Friday, noon–4 p.m.

“Sense and Sensibility” follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne — as they find love and experience heartbreak after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth and bold theatricality.

Hamill has earned critical raves for her version. The New York Times said it is “an unconditional delight” that “remains remarkably true to the values and priorities of its source,” while the Wall Street Journal called it “by far the smartest Jane Austen adaptation to come along since Amy Heckerling’s ‘Clueless,’ and at least as much fun.”

Kate Hamill

Hamill grew up in nearby Lansing and earned her B.F.A. in acting from the Ithaca College theatre program in 2005. She has written original plays in addition to creating innovative, contemporary adaptations of some of the best-known works of English literature, including “Pride and Prejudice,” “Vanity Fair” and “Little Women.” One of the top 20 most-produced playwrights for 2017–18, she was named Playwright of the Year by the Wall Street Journal. Hamill has also taken to the stage herself, performing roles ranging from Becky Sharp and Marianne Dashwood in her own works to Polina in Chekhov’s “The Seagull” and Mrs. Shin in Brecht’s “The Good Person of Szechwan.”

“Sense and Sensibility” will be directed by associate professor Norm Johnson Jr., who will be retiring after 28 years of teaching and inspiring IC theatre arts students.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduate students present all aspects of theatre in a professional model.

Dillingham Center proudly accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact 607-274-3224 or email icstudio2tam@gmail.com to request accommodations as soon as possible.