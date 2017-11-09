Ithaca College Community Gathers to Remember Anthony Nazaire

The Ithaca College campus community and friends and family of Anthony Nazaire ’19 came together on Friday, Sept. 8, to remember and honor his life.

Nazaire was the victim of a homicide on Aug. 28, 2016. He was a respected student in the School of Business and a leader in the Brothers 4 Brothers student organization on campus.

A plaque and tree dedicated in memory of Anthony Nazaire. (Photo by Dan Verderosa)

A flowering pear tree and a plaque were dedicated in memory of Nazaire’s life and the impact he had on others at the college. “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings,” the plaque reads.

Speaking at the gathering, business school Dean Sean Reid said that he hopes the tree and plaque — which are located outside the Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise — will serve as a reminder to students of Nazaire’s memory.

“As they come out of the School of Business and walk down the pathway to the chapel for quiet reflection or prayer, they’ll think of Anthony and remember him in their prayers and thoughts,” said Reid.