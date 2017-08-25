Ithaca College to Welcome Incoming Class

Ithaca College will officially welcome some 1,620 incoming students to the campus community on Monday, Aug. 28, with the annual Convocation ceremony and picnic. All faculty, staff and students have been invited to take part in the event, which is slated to begin at 11 a.m. in the Athletics & Events Center.

This will be the first Convocation for President Shirley M. Collado, who will give the main address to the Class of 2021. Also delivering remarks will be Thomas Grape ’80, chair of the Board of Trustees; Tom Swensen, professor of exercise and sport sciences and chair of the Faculty Council; and integrated marketing communications major Carlie McClinsey ’19, president of the Student Governance Council.

The ceremony will include a performance by students in the IC West African Drum & Dance Ensemble; a run-through of the college’s alma mater, “Ithaca Forever”; and a special gift for the members of the Class of 2021.

The picnic following the ceremony provides an opportunity for the college’s newest students to meet and socialize with the rest of the campus community, as well as for classmates, colleagues and acquaintances from across campus to catch up with one another after the summer break.

Classes for the fall semester begin on Wednesday, Aug. 30.