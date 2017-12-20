The Ithaca College School of Business has one of the best undergraduate business programs of 2017, according to Poets & Quants for Undergrads, an online resource for business education. Other top schools on the list include the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Stern School of Business at New York University.

The Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise. (Photo Adam Baker/Ithaca College)

The IC School of Business is ranked #72 on the list, which equally weighs admission standards, the quality of the academic experience judged by recent alumni, and employment outcomes.

Since 2005, the school has been accredited by AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Considered the hallmark of excellence in business education, AACSB accreditation has been earned by less than five percent of the world’s business programs.

The school offers bachelor of science degrees in accounting and business administration (with concentrations in corporate accounting, finance, international business, management, sport management and marketing), and a bachelor of arts degree in legal studies. At the graduate level, it offers M.B.A. degrees in business administration and professional accountancy.