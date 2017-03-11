Veterans Day Celebration at Ithaca College

Ithaca College will honor past and present members of the U.S. armed services at the 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 9. Free and open to the public, the one-hour program will begin at noon in Ford Hall of the James J. Whalen Center for Music.

Serving as master of ceremonies will be professor emeritus Art Ostrander, retired dean of the School of Music. The celebration will feature a presentation of the colors by the Tri-Service Color Guard and music by the Ithaca College Brass Choir.

The keynote address will be delivered by Sgt. Major Jeremy Schlegel, Chief of Administration with the U.S. Military Academy Band at West Point. Schlegel earned his Bachelor of Music in trumpet performance and music education from Ithaca College in 2005 and joined the U.S. Army that same year.

Schlegel has served since 2008 at West Point, where he is responsible for the accession of talent, leader development and onboarding for the 86-member U.S. Military Academy Band. He previously served as the Personnel and Administration Branch Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Command Band at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he also performed as principal trumpet in the Concert Band and Jazz Combo.

The celebration is sponsored by the Ithaca College Veterans Day Committee. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/veterans.